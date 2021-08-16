Michael F. Massey, 51, of Greeneville, passed away Friday.
Mike was a former employee of Greene Valley Developmental Center as long as health permitted.
He is survived by the love of his life for 17 years: Karen Norton Massey; a sister and brother-in-law: Judy and Dan Crooks; one sister-in-law and two brothers-in-law: Sharon and David Blazer, and Dennis Norton; a special person that he thought of as a daughter: Lori Williams; nieces and nephews: Wesley Massey, Shannon Massey, Jennifer Rickard, Cindy and Jon Carrier, Nick Norton and Kristina, Justin Norton and Natasha, Brandon Norton, Kristen and Bill Carr, Adam and Carrie Turner, Megan Black and Sarah Black; great-nieces and great-nephews: Tristan Lawson, Alexis Renner, Gabe and Katie Massey, Jaiden Ward-Jaiden Michael “his name sake”, Gavin and Grady Norton, Austin and Lexi Trivett, Adelei Norton, Calab Larson, Mackenzie Bentley, Cy Carr, Dylan and Cody Carr, Nathan and Brooklyn Turner; special friends: Judy and Gernard Werner, Leland and Carson Austin, Paul Darnell, Judy Gosnell, and many Greene Valley family and friends; an uncle: George and Penny Massey of Knoxville; several cousins: Teri and Jerry Massey, Cathy Jones, Peggy Sue Jones, Betty Jones and Marvin Jones; and a host of others.
He was preceded in death by: Aaron Mincey, whom he raised as his own; his parents: Fred and Ann Massey; and sisters: Debbie Massey and Susan Massey.
The family will receive friends from 2-5 p.m. Monday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown. The funeral will follow at 5 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Eddie Malone officiating.
Graveside services will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Susong Memorial Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Leland Austin, Nick Norton, Justin Norton, Brandon Norton, Jody Gosnell, John Solomon, Dylan Carr, Caleb Lawson, Cody Carr and Bill Carr.
