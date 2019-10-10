Michael Frank Fillers, 67, of Caney Branch community, passed away Tuesday at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Johnson City.
He is survived by Jodi Fillers; three children and their spouses: Jaymie Wilhoit, Laura and Shawn Kirkpatrick, and Michael and Ashley Fillers; five grandchildren: Austin Carpenter, Travis Wilhoit, Chloe Wilhoit, Laikyn Kirkpatrick and Tillie Kirkpatrick; a special sister and brother-in-law: Lanie and Jackie Ottinger; and his beloved dog: Jay.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Betty Fillers.
The family expressed a special thank you to doctors and staff at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Johnson City.
There will be no formal services.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
