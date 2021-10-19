Michael Lawrence Trantham, age 68, passed away Oct. 6, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center.
He was retired from Meco. He was an avid fisherman and loved spending time with family and friends at the lake.
Michael is survived by his wife of 36 years, Mary Trantham; daughter: Misty Hensley; grandsons: Taylor Trantham, Desmond Hensley, and Damian Hensley; granddaughters, Summer Trantham and Angel Hensley all of whom he raised; sister: Susan Tyler; brother: Allen Trantham and wife Kim; brother-in-law: Darryl Grubbs and wife Teresa; sister-in-law: Joann Yates; he was also survived by several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was the son of the late Lacy Trantham and Hazel Vaughn. He was preceded in death by a brother, Homer Ray Trantham.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home with Rev. Jim Fields officiating.
Interment will follow in Hardin’s Chapel Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Kevin Shipley, Taylor Trantham, James Collins, Wayne Wilhoit, Bobby Landers and Kendrick Estep.
Honorary pallbearer is Opie Fox.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.