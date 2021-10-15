Michael Lee Hensley, 64, of the South Greene community, passed away Wednesday at Johnson City Medical Center.
He was a local tomato and tobacco farmer on the 107 Cutoff for many years.
He was a very special person and will be missed and loved by all who knew him.
He is survived by his mother: Veo Hensley; his fiancée: Shirley Gosnell; a sister: Jennie Darlene Bowler of California; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Hensley.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown.
The graveside service will be Monday at 11 a.m. at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens with the Rev. Willis Bowers officiating. Family and friends are requested to meet at the funeral home at 10:15 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Friends will serve as pallbearers.
