JOHNSON CITY — Michael Lynn “Fletcher” Fletcher, 49, of Johnson City, died Wednesday at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport.
Fletcher was born May 11, 1970, to Conley Fletcher and Margaret Rush Fletcher in Johnson City.
He was a heavy equipment operator and superintendent for several construction companies, and owned Fletcher Construction.
Fletcher enjoyed woodworking and riding his motorcycle.
He was a devoted grandfather and he will be remembered by his friends and family for his quick wit and uplifting sense of humor.
Fletcher was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Fletcher.
He is survived by his father: Conley Fletcher; a daughter: Andrea Price; a grandson: Fletcher Price; his girlfriend: Jessica Yost; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Fletcher’s family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Morris-Baker Chapel under the direction of Pastor Herbert Bailey.
The committal service will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Washington County Memory Gardens. Please assemble at the cemetery by 9:50 a.m.
Pallbearers will be Pete Greenlee, Rick Sexton, Elmer Rush, John Rush, Larry Gentry and Wayne Gentry.
Memories and condolences may be shared via www.morrisbaker.com.