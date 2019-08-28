”And as I rise above the treeline and the clouds/I look down hear the sound of the things you said today.” — Gilmour/Waters
Michael Lynn Stanton passed away Aug. 20 at Johnson City Medical Center.
He was born Dec. 1, 1956, in Greeneville to the late Arthur and Dorothy Stanton.
Mike lived in the area for most of his life.
He retired from Greene Valley Developmental Center after more than 30 years.
Mike was a loving father, brother and friend to all.
Survivors include his loving wife of 42 years: Janice Stanton; and sons: Jonathan (Michelle) Stanton and West Stanton.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Donnie Stanton.
The family will hold a private ceremony with his ashes at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the surviving family will be accepting donations, or donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospitals.