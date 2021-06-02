GRAY — Michael “Mike” Lee Draughn, 61, of Gray, passed away at his home Sunday morning.
Mike was born April 1, 1960, in Portland, Indiana, to the late Thelbert and Margaret Garrett Draughn.
He was a native of the Mosheim and had lived in the Gray area for 30 years.
Mike was a 1978 graduate of West Greene High School.
He was a parts specialist at NAPA auto parts in Kingsport, and had worked in the auto parts industry for many years at several parts stores.
Mike enjoyed playing the banjo and played bluegrass music in several bands over the years.
Those left to cherish Mike’s memory include his loving wife: Joanne “Josie” Lane Draughn; his daughter: Heather and her husband, Eddie Horne; his son: Jeremy Draughn; three grandchildren: Madison, Gavin and Hayden Horne; a brother: Allen Draughn; a sister: Sheila Draughn; and a special family friend: Doug Bowers.
The family will be receiving friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Snyder’s Memorial Gardens in Gray. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Snyder’s Chapel with Pastor Garland and Pastor Nate Ware officiating.
Graveside services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Snyder’s Memorial Gardens.
Condolences can be sent to Mr. Draughn’s family at www.snydersmemorialgardens.com.