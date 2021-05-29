Michael Neal Crum, 67, of Chuckey, passed away at Johnson City Medical Center on Wednesday. He retired from Sunrise Community of Tennessee. He preached at Little House of Prayer on Locust Street and loved the Lord.
He is survived by his wife: Linda Crum; sons and daughters-in-law: Mike & Tabitha Crum, Frankie & Gina Crum; daughter and son-in-law: Tonya & Kevin Tullock; grandchildren: Whitney Crum, Nathaniel Crum, Michael Crum, Cadin Tullock, Brylee Tullock; great-grandchild: Natalynn Bowman; sister and brother-in law: Evelyn & James Wilburn; several nieces & nephews; special friends Mike & Yvonne Cameron.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 29, 2021 from 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral Services Downtown. The funeral will be Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 1 p.m. in Jeffers Funeral Chapel Downtown with the Rev. Danny Ricker officiating. Interment will follow at Union Chapel Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be: Roger Greene, Rodney Greene, Eric Fillers, Tyler Marshall, R.J. Darnell, and J.T. Foreman.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com. Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.