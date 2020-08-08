Michael Peter Denk, 78, of Greeneville, passed away July 22 at Durham-Hensley Health and Rehabilitation Center in Chuckey.
Mr. Denk was known for kindness and big hugs.
He was a business owner and a hard worker.
Mr. Denk was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
He is survived by his wife: Jane Denk; children and their spouses: Patricia Kussy, Mari-Beth Thanos, and her significant other, John Buck, Carilyn Ward and her husband, Robert, Barbara Figg and her husband, Jason, and Michael P. Denk II and his wife, Tanya; 14 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Brent Kussy.
