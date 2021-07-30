Michael R. “Mike” Ragan,60, of Mosheim, passed away Tuesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Mike was a very loving person.
Mike was employed for 30 years at Moores Auto Sales.
He is survived by his fiancée: Linda Ramsey; his father: Tommy Ragan; two sisters: Paula Jones and Anessia Ivers; two brothers and a sister-in-law: Aaron Ihssen, and Ricky and Tammy Moore; aunts and uncles: James and Betty Ragan, Brenda Reaves, Reba and Don Wilson, and Richard Moore and Dolly; nieces: Tayler Jones and Erica Jones; a special friend: Bobby Lynn Collins; a nephew: Barry Wilson; a special cousin: Paula “Ruthie” Noe; special friends: Eddie Harmon, Jimmie Pates, and McKinley and Shirley Ramsey; and many other special friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother: Patricia Ragan; his grandparents: Fred and Stella Moore, Toy and Catherine Ragan, and Paul and Gaynell Ragan; and an uncle: Bill Moore.
The family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown.
Funeral services will be Monday at 2 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. David Gibbs officiating.
Interment will follow in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
At the family’s request, we ask that you please wear masks and practice social distancing during the visitation and funeral.
Pallbearers will be McKinley Ramsey, Chad Moore, Tim Jones, Landon Williams, Mike Anderson, Eddie Harmon, Jimmie Pates, Aaron Ihssen and Ricky Moore.
Honorary Pallbearers will be employees at SRK of Tennessee.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.