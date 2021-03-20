Michael Randall Fox, 64, of Afton, passed away Thursday at his home.
He was a member of Church of God in Madison County, North Carolina.
He was employed by Kirby-Cundiff Insulation in Virginia.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years: Sharon Fox; a son and daughter-in-law: Anthony and Angela Fox; a daughter: Heather Fox; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers and sister-in-law: Terry Fox, and Douglas and Betty Fox; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Floyd and Lucy Fox; and a son: Michael Wayne Fox.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton chapel. The funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Ron Dodson officiating. At his request the body will be cremated.
