MORRISTOWN — Michael Robin Horner, 57, of Bulls Gap, was carried by the angels to the arms of Jesus early Friday.
He was a member of Guthries Gap Primitive Baptist Church.
He blessed the hearts of many while singing with the Gloryland Trio for many years.
He was preceded in death by his dad: Neal Horner; brothers: Christopher Horner and Teddy Harrell; his grandmothers: Maude Stewart and Lula Bell Brooks; and grandfathers: Earl Brooks and John Horner.
He is survived by his wife: Lois; daughters: Amber James and Jessi Horner; a special son: Landon James Jr.; his mother: Elsie Bowles; and three grandchildren whom he dearly loved: Addy, Eli and Cadence.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel of Stetzer-Bales Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Larry Miller and the Rev. Donnie Myers officiating.
Graveside/interment services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Tieke Cemetery in Bulls Gap.