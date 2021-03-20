Michael Scott Story, 40, of Greeneville, passed away March 12 in Broken Arrow, AR.
He is survived by his children: Xavion of Greenville, South Carolina, and Xa’ykub and Tianna, of Greeneville; mother and father: Marsha Bailey and Michael Ray Story; a sister: Tasha Treece; a brother: Jackie Madison; his grandmother: Mary Jane Story; uncles and aunts: Clifford and Mary Story, Phillip, Marty and Misty Story, Rita and Dean Lottahall of Jacksonville, Florida, Carolyn Akins, Mary Anderson, Janice Senter, Gary Treece and Eddie Anderson; several nieces and nephews; and a host of cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother: Maggie Wilson Treece; grandfathers: Zebakyle Wilson and Clifford Clayton Story; a sister: Keisha Jarae Waddell: an aunt: Robert Carmichael; and his stepmother: Barbara Webb.
Graveside Services will be Monday at 2 p.m. in Mountain Home National Cemetery with Pastor Gary Treece and the Rev. Sandra Johnson of Pruitt Hill United Methodist Church officiating.
