Michael Stogsdill went to be with the Lord and his mother too soon. He was an angel here on earth and the Lord took him back.
Those who knew him, loved him and all were blessed to be in his presence.
He had a loving family and three sisters. One sister who took care of him daily, Anna Stogsdill; and another special sister: Vessica Stanton; a special nephew: Donnie Wykle and his wife, Brittany; two daughters: Hope Mace and Haley Stogsdill; and his babies mother: Shelly Penson.
His service will be held at a later time.
Any memorial contributions may be sent to the Greene County Animal Shelter.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
