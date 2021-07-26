Michael Travis Estepp (Died: July 24, 2021) Jul 26, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Michael Travis Estepp, 44, of Chuckey, passed away Saturday as a result of an automobile accident.Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Mother, Boyfriend Charged In April Death Of 10-Month-Old Greene Man Killed In Tractor Accident Woman Trapped In Tree Rescued In Team Effort Samuel Lee Cutshall (Died: July 15, 2021) Greene County Grand Jury Hands Up Indictments Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.