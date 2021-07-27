Michael Travis Estepp, 44, of Afton passed away Saturday.
He is survived by his children: Cody, Nicolas and Chris Estepp, and their mother, Suzanne Estepp, and Jaden and Kalei Estepp, and their mother, Beth Estepp; his mother and father: Rockey McFall and Melanie McFall; a brother: James (Amber) Estepp; a sister and brother-in-law: Krystle and Bruce Woodby; nieces and nephews: Josh, Peyton, Brady Estepp, and Conley and Brinley Woodby; a special aunt: Linda Beals; and best friends: Matt McLian, Jimmy Wilburn, Kevin Dunbar and Joe Coleman.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Betty and JC Beals, and Raymond Estepp; his great-grandparents: Otis and Gladys Fillers, and Mamie and Paul Beals; and one uncle: Jack Beals.
He was a metal fabricator and construction crew boss.
The family will receive friends from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton chapel. Funeral services will follow at 6 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Paul Ragon officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.