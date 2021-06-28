Michael Wade Marsh, 51, of Limestone, passed away Thursday.
He was a loving and devoted father and grandfather.
Mr. Marsh was the owner of Marsh Plumbing & Trenching.
He is survived by a son: Brandon Marsh; a grandson: Nolan Marsh; a brother: Thomas Marsh; and a sister: Holly Marsh.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Hollie Marsh and Barbara Van-Dyke.
The graveside service will be Monday at 2 p.m. in Horse Creek Church of God Cemetery. The Rev. Richard Long will officiate.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.