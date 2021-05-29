Michael Wayne Dockery, 51, formerly of Greeneville, passed away at 9:25 p.m. Tuesday after a lingering illness at Johnson City Medical Center.
He enjoyed fishing and frog gigging with his brothers.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents: Gene and Ruby Dockery; a brother: Eugene Johnson; and a nephew: Michael Robert Lane II.
He is survived by three children: Brian (Leah), Danielle and Shawn (Ressa); three granddaughters: Ann Marie, Kadence Faith and Zoey Grace; sisters and brothers: Mollie (Butch), Theresa (Terry), Terry (Dawn), Deborah (Dave) and Roger (Lisa); several loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces and nephews; and 2 great-great-nephews.
A memorial service will be June 5, at 5 p.m. in Zion United Presbyterian Church, 295 Sentelle Road with Roger Dockery officiating.
Graveside service will follow in Zion UPC Cemetery.
Flowers for the memorial service can be sent to 1942 Snapps Ferry Road.