Mike E. Cook, 67 years old, crossed over Monday after fighting lung cancer caused by agent orange.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Walter and Glennys Cook of Lachine, Michigan; and a sister: Patty of Indiana.
He leaves behind his wife: Dottie; five children: Sean, Laura, Jason, Lisa and Eric (Cory); 17 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a very dear adopted family: Barry J.W.; and many nieces and nephews.
Mike was proud of his service in the U.S. Army in Vietnam.
He loved to work with wood and built quite a few nice pieces. He was also a beautiful wood carver. He was also an accomplished artist. Those who have been gifted with one of his drawings cherish them.
He loved Greeneville and surrounding area. He often told people this was his “home town.” He loved the history of Greeneville. He found several civil war bullets in his own yard. He will be missed. His wife said, “Rest in peace my warrior.”
There will be a memorial service Tuesday at 1 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with Pastor David Chrzan officiating.
The Greene County Honor Guard be conducting military honors.
There will be a dinner following the services.