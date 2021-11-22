Mike “Horner” Kite, 63, of Kingsport Highway, Chuckey, passed away Friday at Johnson City Medical Center.
He was employed at SRK formerly DTR.
Mike played softball all his life. He was an avid sports fan, especially his Chicago Cubs and his Los Angeles Rams.
He is survived by two sisters: Brenda Britton and Dinah Idell; a niece and two nephews: Pam Shelton, Donald Chandley and Chris Chandley; one great-nephew and three great-nieces; and his best friend, Jimmy Painter.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents: Maxel Harold and Sylvia Eileen Kite; and two brothers-in-law: Cecil Britton and Gene Idell.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in Cross Anchor Cemetery with the Rev. Jeff Gibson officiating. Family and friends need to meet at the funeral home at 10 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Chris Chandley, Donald Chandley, Spencer Shelton, Jeff Shelton, Jimmy Painter, Mike Brooks, Terry Seal and Scott Gatty.
Honorary pallbearers are his softball buddies and his friends from work.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.