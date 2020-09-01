Mike L. Holt, 62, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He was plant manager at Superior/ID Images of Greeneville where he had been employed for 30 plus years.
He was a member of New Haven Church.
Mike was a loving husband, father, papaw, brother and friend.
2 Timothy 4:7 “I have fought the good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.”
He is survived by his wife of 27 years: Connie Gilland Holt; children: Pamela and Elgin Gentry Jr. of Greeneville, Brian and Danielle Holt of Bristol, Cody and Heidi Neas of Greeneville, and Nicklaus and Samantha Holt of Greeneville; grandchildren: Sydney Gentry, Trey Gentry, Jenna Gentry, Addison Holt, Natalie Holt, Aubree Holt, Cohvyn Holt and Maxtyn Holt; one brother and sister-in-law: Jim and Betty Holt; three sisters: Sarah Joyce Bowers, Jewel Cookie Seaton and Ida Gayle Holt, all of Greeneville; several nieces and nephews, including a special niece: Marsha Peters; and special friends: Opie Crum, Doug Bible, Eddie Harmon, Stan Ritter, Ray Jones, Joe Hensley, Kim McCamey, Frankie Seaton, Mike Garner, Mike Gentry and Randy Hawk.
Mike was a son of the late Edgar Byrel Holt and Helen Mildred Holt. He was preceded in death by a brother, Edgar Holt Jr.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Keith Williams and the Rev. Jonathan Jones officiating.
The graveside service will be Friday at 11 a.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at 10 a.m. at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Cody Neas, Nicklaus Holt, Opie Crum, Doug Bible, Eddie Harmon and Mike Gentry.
Honorary pallbearers will be Eddie Harmon, Mike Garner, David Crock, Robbie Cordwell, Frankie Seaton, Roy Jones, Greeneville Community Hospital East Emergency room nurses, third floor nurses, ICU Nurses including, Maryellen Johnson, Danielle Baxter, Angela Scott, Alya, Becca, Shelley Knight, Stacey Gosnell and Drema, Dr. Andy Roberts and his nurse Nicole, Tennessee Cancer Center Specialist Doctor’s office staff and Urology nurses and many more.
