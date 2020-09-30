KINGSPORT — Mike Moore, 58, of Afton, was called home Monday following an extended illness.
Born in Kingsport, he had resided most of his life in Greene County.
Mike was an avid hunter and loved to fish. He also enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle.
He was preceded in death by his father, J.D. Moore.
Mike is survived by his mother: Myrtle Moore; two sons: Jonathan Moore and Noah Moore; a stepson: Jerritt Melton; his companion: Lisa Broyles; two brothers: David Ryans and his wife, Audrey, and Larry Ryans and his wife, Robin; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be Thursday at 2 p.m. in Lovelace Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Allen Brummett officiating.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lovelace Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o E.B. Moore, 102 Horton Hwy, Fall Branch, TN 37656.