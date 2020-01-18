Mike Sharp, 71, of Midway, passed away Thursday at his home.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years: Mary Jo Sharp; two children: Jeannine McClure and Libby Sharp; grandchildren: Christopher and his wife, Bobbie Sharp, Michael Mathis, Jonathon Mathis, Nathan Mathis and Dawson Tallent; one great-grandchild on the way; a sister: Kathey Shipman; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no formal services.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
