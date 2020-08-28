Mildred C. Freeman, 83, of Bristol Tn, passed away Tuesday at Signature HealthCARE.
She was a loving mother and grandmother. She had a smile that could light up the room.
She was a Baptist.
She is survived by two daughters: Mary Shelton and Carolyn (Shanon) Coats; two sons: Timothy Freeman and Chuck Freeman; grandchildren: Latasha Curtis, Ricky Malone, J.B. Malone, Christopher Freeman, Joseph Freeman, Steven Freeman, Rebecca Freeman, Amber Freeman, Victoria Freeman, Brandy Freeman and Timothy Freeman; several great-grandchildren; sisters: Hariett Williams and Shirley James; a brother: Gilbert Walker; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Charles E. Freeman; her parents: Arnold and Leota Walker; a grandchild: Travis Williams; and a brother: Wilbur Walker.
A graveside service will be Friday at 1 p.m. in Mountain Home National Cemetery.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.