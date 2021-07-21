Mildred Marie Landers, 78, of Afton passed away Monday at her home.
She was a loving wife, mother, sister and aunt.
She was of the Christian Faith.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years: Warren Landers; a son: Brian Landers; two brothers and a sister-in-law: Amos and Mary Hensley, and Duane Hensley; two sisters and brothers-in-law: Carolyn and Jimmy Cox, and Vanessa and John Burgess; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Jeanetta Manis, Pearl Landers, and Ball and Linda Landers; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews; a special friend: James Rogers; and aunts and uncles: Ethel and Frank Mitchell, Carmen and Sharon Ramsey, and Charlie and Patsy Ramsey.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Chester and Zella Hensley; and a brother: Gary Hensley.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton chapel. The funeral will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Jeff Casteel, and Dr. John Burgess officiating
Graveside services will be Thursday at 2 p.m. at Greystone Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the funeral home.
The family expresses a special thanks to Caris Hospice for their care.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.