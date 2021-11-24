Mildred Nelson, 93, of Greeneville, passed away Monday.
She was born in New York City in 1928.
She was raised in the Catholic faith.
She was the mother and mother-in-law of Connie Roderick and the late Ralph Roderick with whom she made her home.
She is survived by three grandchildren: Greg Roderick and Jaselly, Jameson Roderick and Jamie, and Jeff and Jennifer Roderick; and great-grandchildren: Taylor, Nick, Sergio, Brooke, Sienna, Jared, Josh, Joseph, Jordyn, and Jase.
She will be missed by the many whose lives she touched. In her later years, she could always be found eating out in and around Greeneville, where she never met a stranger.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown. A private memorial service will be following at 1 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Jim Fillers officiating.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.