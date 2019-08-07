Mildred Wiley Ricker Patton passed away July 14 in Augusta, Georgia.
She was preceded in death by Samuel K.N. Patton; her parents: J. Mort and Easter Ricker; one sister: Sue Ricker Payne; two brothers: Walter and Louis Ricker; one grandson: Patrick Porter O’Dell; and one granddaughter: Mary Alice O’Dell.
She is survived by her only child: Gail Patton Bradford, of Augusta; two sisters: Dorothy Poe, of Greeneville, and Nannie Kate Hope, of Chuckey; one grandson: John Patton O’Dell, of Augusta; one granddaughter: Elizabeth Suzanne O’Dell, of Chuckey; two great-grandsons: Andrew Patton O’Dell, of Augusta, and John W. Pressler IV, of Chuckey; and one great-granddaughter: Mary Elizabeth Ladd, of Chuckey.
Mrs. Patton was a native of Greene County, but she had lived in Jackson, South Carolina, Ventura, California, and Jacksonville, Florida.
For the past nine years, she has lived with her daughter in Augusta.
Mrs. Patton was a woman of strong faith and dignity. She went on a pilgrimage to the Holy Lands in 1970.
A private graveside service for family and friends will be Thursday at 4 p.m. at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the American Heart Association, 10 Glen Lake Parkway NE, South Tower, Suite 400, Atlanta, Georgia 39328. Donations can also be made by phone to 1-800-AHA-USA1 or online.