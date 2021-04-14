GREENVILLE, SC — Miles Edward Martin, 82, of Greenville, passed away March 28.
He was born in Limestone, Tennessee, to the late Miles Vernon Martin and Margaret Hess Martin.
Miles is survived by his son: Matthew Martin (Rhonda Bull); daughters: Melissa (Mike) Tucker, Linda (Phil) Doub and Brenda (David) Neenan; brothers: Jimmy Martin and Mark Martin; a sister: Lois Martin; grandchildren: Tara Tucker (Jonathan) Roach, Justin Tucker, Rachel Neenan, Amanda Neenan Brannon, Matthew Doub and Miles Martin; great-grandchildren: Elijah Neenan, Khloe Neenan, Lyla Brannon, Emily Brannon and Haven Brannon; and his loving ex-wife of 35 years: Peggy Martin Theriot.
In addition to his parents, Miles was preceded in death by his siblings: Elenor Martin Theriot and Peggy Martin Duty; and a grandchild: Darien Miles Doub.
Miles was an avid fisherman and loved being on the water. He was a huge fan of the Boston Red Sox, but was known for his passion toward the Tennessee Volunteers.
He will be remembered for living life to the fullest and never sitting still. He owned more orange clothes than anyone in this world!! He loved music, singing in the car with the family, and dancing.
A memorial service was held April 3 at Palmetto Mortuary in Greenville.