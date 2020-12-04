MORRISTOWN — Mimi F. Miley, 70, of Morristown, passed away Monday at Morristown Hamblen Healthcare System.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Ernest and Beverly Jeanne; her husband: Bruce; and a brother: Ronald Jeanne.
Mimi leaves her daughters: Jeanne (Steven) Hopkins and Tammy Miley (Jahan Garrett); grandchildren: Beverly Webb, Derica Tharp, Isiah Dial and Josiah Carper; and great-grandchildren: Ty Webb, Jaxon Webb, Aiden Tharp and Acea Underwood.
Visitation with the family will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Mayes Mortuary.
Graveside services will be Saturday at 1 p.m. in Hamblen Memory Gardens with the Rev. David Jones officiating.