Minnie 'Mrs. Buddy' Anderson (Died: August 3, 2020)
Minnie "Mrs. Buddy" Anderson, 92, of Greeneville died Monday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.