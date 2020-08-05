Minnie “Mrs. Buddy” Anderson, age 92, of Greeneville, died Monday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Mrs. Anderson and her husband, Albert “Buddy” Anderson, were the former owners of Anderson’s Catalog Showroom.
She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Anderson was a member of The Order of Eastern Star where she served as Worthy Matron, Women of the Moose where she served as Senior Regent, and VFW Post No. 1990 Ladies Auxiliary.
Mrs. Anderson is survived by one daughter and son-in-law: Jean and Gary Reaves; one son: Dick Anderson and Deb Leng; six grandchildren: Brandi Reaves, Rebecca and David Uhls, Eric and Beth Ann Anderson, all of Greeneville, and Christy and Jason Devereaux, Drew Parker and Lauren Anderson, all of Florida; seven great-grandchildren: Taylor and Jordan Devereaux, and Rebekah Taylor, all of Florida, Cameron and Gracyn Uhls, and Ellison and Embrey Anderson; one sister: Virginia Wolfe; one brother-in-law: Ben Anderson; several nieces and nephews; and special friends: Mary Jane Story and JoAnn Carter.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Albert “Buddy” Anderson; a daughter: Ann Parker; her parents: Charlie and Abigail Whited; and a brother: Dewey Whited.
A graveside service will be Friday at 4 p.m. Friday at Oak Grove Cemetery. Friends and family are asked to meet at the funeral home at 3:15 p.m. Friday to go in procession to the graveside service
Friends may pay their last respects to Mrs. Anderson Thursday or Friday prior to the graveside services at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be her family.