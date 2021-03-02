Miriam Julia Mitchell Greene, 93, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday afternoon at her home.
Miriam had an idyllic childhood growing up on Block Island, Rhode Island, where she met the love of her life, Ralph, at a young age. After her high school graduation, her family moved to the mainland so she could attend Bryant College, located in Providence, Rhode Island. She earned her degree, and she and Ralph were married in 1947. They settled in Westerly and later Ashaway, Rhode Island, and raised their children, who meant the world to them. They eventually moved to Tennessee in 1977, where they continued working until retirement and enjoying their later years.
Mrs. Greene retired from medical administration.
She was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include seven children: Ralph E. Greene III of Greensboro, North Carolina, Geoffrey R. (Belinda) Greene of Salyersville, Kentucky, Julia E. (Joseph) Pierno of Somerset, Massachusetts, Barbara L. (Ron) Woods, Richard E. Greene, Lisa A. Howell and Lori S. Williams, all of Greeneville; 13 grandchildren: Kristine, Rachel, Mark, Jessica, Emily, Lenora, Abigail, Monica, Brittany, Nathan, Sean, Lauren and Alison; 11 great-grandchildren: Baylee, Aiden, Sawyer, Cody, Emerson, Heidi, Jules, Harrison, Townes, Evelyn and Luella; a special lifelong friend: Gloria Hall; and a special neighbor: Grady Kelton.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Ralph E. Greene Jr.; her parents: Ray and Armenie Mitchell; a grandson: Joseph A. Pierno; a daughter-in-law: Melinda R. Greene; and a son-in-law: Mark E. Williams.
The Greene family expressed a special thanks to her caregivers, Shirley LaShomb, Michele Walsh, and the staff of Caris Hospice.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel of Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The Rev. Dennis Shumate will officiate.