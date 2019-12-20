Missy Wagner, 45, of the South Greene community, passed away Sunday at her home.
She is survived by her husband: John Wagner; two daughters: Annamaria Wagner and Emma Wagner; her mother: Margaret Smith-Wellington of Ohio; a sister and brother-in-law: Amanda and Jason Wagner of South Greene; a niece: Malena Wagner; a nephew: Logan Wagner; and her father-in-law: Jim Wagner of South Greene.
She was preceded in death by her father: Earl Price; a brother: Eric Price; and her mother-in-law: Bev Wagner.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Monday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel.
