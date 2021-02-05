Misty Nelson Bobbin, 46, of Greeneville, passed away January 29.
She is survived by her husband: David Bobbin; two children: Corey Griffith and Jennifer Welch; her mother: Wilma Ruschak; three brothers: Allen Nelson Jr, John Nelson and Shane Ing; stepbrothers: Allen Frank Nelson and Jessie Nelson; and grandchildren: Dayton Welch, Travis Welch Jr, Miami Bickle and Christian Griffith.
She was preceded in death by her father: Allen Nelson Sr; and a grandson: Damien Bice.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Saturday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown.
Graveside services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in Horse Creek Church of God Cemetery. Family and friends are ask to meet at the cemetery for the service.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
