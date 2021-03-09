Mitchell Harrel Knight, 75, of Mosheim, passed away March 2 at his home.
Mitchell retired after driving trucks for many years.
He was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by daughter: Mitzi Marie (David) Brown; grandchildren: Christopher Charles (Naomi) Knight and Lindsay Marie Brown; several great-grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law, Janelle Hastings, who was a tremendous help and caregiver during his illness.
Mitchell was preceded in death by his parents: John Seth Knight Sr. and Darra Mae Knight; his wife: Sharon Marie Knight; a son: Christopher Mitchell Knight; and brothers: John Seth Knight Sr., Milborn Blaine Knight and Jessie Luther Knight.
Graveside services will be Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. at Jackson’s Chapel Cemetery. The family requests that casual wear be worn to the service.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.