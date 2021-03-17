Mitzi Gray, 67, of Afton, passed away Monday peacefully at her home as a result of dementia.
She loved gardening, and visiting and helping the sick.
She was an employee for 35 years at Magnavox.
Mitzi is survived by her husband of 42 years: David Gray Sr.; stepchildren: David Gray II and Vickie Gray; a grandson that she raised and thought of as her own son: Wesley Gray; a special cousin: Patsy Miller; stepgrandchildren: Chelsea Gray, Distani Summer Gray and Tiffany Hillman; a stepgreat-grandchild: Averie Gray; a nephew and his wife: Jamie and Amanda Beamer; a great-niece and nephew: Jacob and Deborah Beamer; and a cousin: Dennis Beamer.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father: Clara and Willard Beamer; her brothers: Lynn and Jim Beamer; a niece: Tammy Beamer; and a cousin: Denise Beamer.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be Friday at 1 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Doug Jennings officiating.
Interment will follow in Mt. Pisgah Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family expressed a special thank you to her nurses, Mitzi Kemp and Allie, her caretakers, Gertrude and Lesie, and all the staff at Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice.
The family request due to COVID-19 that mask be worn and social distancing be observed.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.