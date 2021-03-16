Mitzi Gray (Died: March 15, 2021) Mar 16, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mitzi Gray, 67, of Afton, passed away Monday at her home.Arrangements will be announced by Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Read Benchmarks Now Trending Now James Tyrelle Davis (Died: March 9, 2021) Charles Kinser (Died: March 13, 2021) Lawson Unveils New Nissan Showroom Rex Bowers (Died: March 9, 2021) Thomas F. ‘T-Bone’ Bowman (Died: March 7, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.