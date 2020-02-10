Mitzi Lee Gass, 62, passed away Saturday at Johnson City Medical Center surrounded by family and close friends.
She is survived by her her special pet: Radar; a son and daughter-in-law: Cody (Courtney) Gass; grandchildren: Noah and Olivia Gass; her mother: JoAnn Gass; brothers and sisters: David Gass and his fiancée, Tresa Rice, Debbie Wheeler, Ricky Gass and Beverly (Lynn) Malone; nieces and nephews: Sherry (Dennis) Daugherty, Ashley (Lenton) Parks and Michael (Laura) Hopson; aunts and uncles: Carolyn Parker, Lorraine (Roger) Doud, Mary Ann Murr and Rita Murr; several cousins; and special friends: Tammy Lane, Patsy Shelton, Tina Malone, Nita Gilland and Billy Hollifield.
She was preceded in death by her father: Clarence (Avery) Gass Jr.; and her grandparents: Clarence (Mary) Gass and William (Josie) Murr.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Downtown. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Larry Miller and the Rev. Doug White officiating.
Family and friends are asked to meet Wednesday at 1:15 p.m. at the funeral home to go in procession to the 2 p.m. graveside service at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Randy Ball, Lynn Malone, Dennis Daugherty, Austin Daugherty, Brayden Daugherty, Michael Hopson, Jamie Jones and Ricky Maupin.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.