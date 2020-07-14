Mitzi Pauline Starnes, 85, of Greeneville, passed away Saturday evening at her home.
She retired from Hurd Lock.
Mrs. Starnes attended Sounds of Faith.
Survivors include four daughters and sons-in-law: Judy and Henry Solomon, Glenna and Ronnie Shelton, Sharon Dotson and Sanders Gregg, and Vicki and Mark Starnes; grandchildren: Wes Arwood, Scottie Shelton, Spencer Shelton, Ronnie Shelton Jr., Vickie Barnette, Jerry Dotson Jr., Amy Archer, Alina Starnes, Scottie Starnes and Andrew Starnes; 14 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; two special sisters-in-law: Rose Sellers and Glenna Smith; and special nieces: Brenda Crum and Pam Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Ted and Montie Smith; and three brothers: Jake, Billy, and Jerry Smith.
Graveside services will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Chapel Mausoleum at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. The Rev. Mark Starnes will officiate. There will be no formal visitation.
Pallbearers will be Wes Arwood, Dylan Arwood, Dalton Arwood, Spencer Shelton, Scottie Shelton and Andrew Starnes.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Jamie Oakley, Erin Stapleton, and the staffs of Atchley’s Drug Store and Amedisys Hospice.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.