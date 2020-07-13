Mitzi Starnes (Died: July 11, 2020) Jul 13, 2020 57 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mitzi Starnes, 85, of Greeneville, died Saturday at her home.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Town Considers Returning To Phase I As COVID-19 Cases Rise Investigators: Murder Suspect Arrested; Victim Killed With Blunt Object Greeneville Doctor Aids Virus Patients In NYC Area Cats, Dogs Get New Lease On Life Greeneville Moves Back To First Phase Of Reopening Plan As COVID-19 Cases Increase Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.