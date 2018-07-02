Mitzie Louise Adams, 57, of Greeneville, passed away suddenly Saturday at Laughlin Memorial Hospital.
She was of the Christian faith. She always had a kind heart and tried to help everyone she could when the need arose. God was her savior, and she prayed for others daily. She was a prayer warrior.
She was born May 15, 1961, and was employed at Hurd Lock Manufacturing as long as her health permitted.
She was preceded in death by an infant son, Jerry Lee Davis.
She is survived by her longtime fiancé and caretaker: Gary “Zack” Cutshall; her loving mother: Faye Dean, of Mosheim; father: Jerry Adams and special stepmom, Kathy Adams; her brother: Danny Miller and his wife, Brigette; her sisters: Susie Harrison and Tony Jones, Jennifer and Tim White, and Jerri Lynn Dean; aunts and uncles: Regina Tino, Ronald and Kathy Fellers, Marty Caldwell, Gladys Isley and Albert Adams; very special neighbors and friends: James Cutshall, Tina Heck and Scarlet Church; nieces and nephews: Kristi and Casey Reagan, Sheena Wright, Bryan Wright, Amanda and Justin Harris, Zaire Miller, Jason Andrew Dean, Callie White, Josh Downs and Ashley Downs; and many special cousins.
She was preceded in death by a special stepfather: Jerry Dean; a brother: Jason Frederic Dean; her grandparents: John and Rosa Adams, Alpha Brookshire and Clark Fellers; aunts and uncles: Jerry Fellers, Jerald Caldwell, Reggie Caldwell, Mary Ann Cornwell, Rebecca Jones, Polly Key, Bob Adams, John Adams, Louise Swatzell, Basil Adams, Helen Davis, Kathryn Johnson, Lucy Jones and Lacy Adams; and a special brother-in-law: Gene Harrison.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Ronnie Baxter officiating.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Doughty-Stevens at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday to go in procession to River Hill Cemetery for an 11 a.m. committal service.
Pallbearers will be Marty Caldwell, Peter Wills, Casey Reagan, Jerald Fellers, Shane Clark, Tony Jones and Tim White.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Richard Aasheim, Dr. John Dengler, Charles Lowery, Bobby Gene Fellers, Robbie Tino and James Cutshall.
An honorable mention was expressed to Greene County Drug and staff for taking care of all of her medicinal needs.