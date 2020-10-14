ROGERSVILLE — Mollie Bea Wheeler Jinks, 66, went home to be with the Lord Monday at her home while surrounded by her loving family.
Mollie was born April 7, 1954, in Greeneville.
She graduated from West Greene High School.
She was preceded in death by her mother: Alta Ruth Hammitt Wheeler; her father: Ray Wheeler; special grandparents: Hobert and Gladys Babb Hammitt; and uncles: Hobert Hammit Jr. and Jack Hammitt.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years: Donnie; a son: Scott and his wife, Alana; and in 1994 she became a grandmother to Tyler, whom she adored with her whole heart; three sisters: Agnus (George, Jr.) Gray, Linda (Glen) Burns and Rosemary (Jeff) Henderson; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family expressed a special thank you to her friends, Cherlyn Jones, Suzy Stanley, Deanie Greene and Reida Dalton. Also a special thank you of appreciation to her nurse, Sarah Johns.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in Christian-Sells Chapel with the Rev. Tecky Hicks officiating.
Graveside services will be Friday at 11 a.m. in Long-Berry Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.