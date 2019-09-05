Mollie Merle Rader, 87, of Greeneville, better known by those close to her as Merle or Gabean, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning.
Merle graduated from Parrotsville High School and Greeneville Business College.
She lived a full life, building a closely knit family, working at Magnavox and Revco/CVS, and serving faithfully at her home church, First Christian Church in Greeneville.
You could often find her working in her flower bed, attending a Circle Meeting, catching up with dear friends over the phone, or visiting anyone she knew was in need of company or a home-cooked meal.
Her true ministry, though, was writing letters. She always had a stack of thank you, holiday and get-well-soon cards ready to mail. She never seemed to have enough stamps.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Kenneth and Ollie (Eisenhower) McCracken; her brother: Walter A. McCracken; and her husband: Robert E. Rader.
Merle is survived by her daughter and son-in-law: LuAnne and Cole Wells; her grandchildren: Patrick and Martha Wells; her nieces: June Toby, Paulette Bright and Judy Garfinkel; her nephews: Todd McCracken, Jeff Bright and Fred Gammon; and countless beloved cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday and noon-1 p.m. Friday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Friday at 1 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel led by Mark Liebert and David Brannock.
Interment will follow in Andrew Johnson National Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Patrick and Samuel Dickey, Jeff Maxwell, Brandon Trantham, Andrew Cooper and Briggs Kiker.