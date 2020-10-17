MURFRESSBORO — Mona “Pat” Patricia Livingston, 83, passed away Wednesday at Adamsplace Senior Living.
Pat was born Jan. 20, 1937, in Greene County. She graduated from McDonald High School in 1955 and continued her education at the Greeneville Business College where she received her book keeping degree.
Soon after completing her degree, she married Don Rudolph Livingston and remained married for 56 years. During the early years of their marriage, they lived in a small house in Greeneville where Don worked at the Magnavox Company. Throughout the years, they moved several times throughout the South East as Don was promoted within Magnavox.
Their last move was to Murfreesboro in 1974 where they lived a rich and prosperous life with each other.
Pat was a member of First Baptist Church.
She was a member of the Bridge Club.
Pat lived an active lifestyle including tennis, travel, weekly bridge games and physical exercise. She was very energetic and full of life. She spent a lot of her time devoted to raising three active children and caring for her home along with her devoted husband, Don R. Livingston.
She was very dedicated to things that she felt were important including daily workouts at the Murfreesboro Athletic Club, years of playing tennis with other tennis enthusiast, as well as, watching Wimbledon each year while cheering on her favorite player. She and her husband Don had many fun filled adventures with their world travels, traveling both domestic and internationally with trips associated with Don’s many years with Magnavox.
Tennessee football was another pastime that Pat enjoyed, always ready to tailgate in the parking lot at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville or watching at home in the presence of family and friends. Even if the Volunteers were not always victorious it really didn’t matter ... most important to Pat was the feel good feeling of getting together with fellow UT fans and eating some forbidden goodies during the game which would always and forever lead to another workout session at the MAC.
She was loved by all who had the privilege of knowing her and will be missed by all.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents: Davis Edward and Anna Mae Riley Easterly; and her husband: Don Rudolph Livingston in 2012.
She is survived by her children: Gary Michael Livingston of Murfreesboro, Pamela (Chris) Kay Livingston Way of St Augustine, Florida, and Benjamin (Paige) Edward Livingston of Lascassas; a sister: Janice (Ed) Treadway of St Augustine; and grandchildren: Travis (Margaret) Livingston of Jackson, Casey Livingston of Murfreesboro, Ashley (Justin) Williams of St Augustine, Cameron (Betsy) T. Weldy of Birmingham, Alabama, and Christian R. Weldy of Lewisville, Texas.
Visitation with the family will be 1-3 p.m Sunday at Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. in Jennings & Ayers Chapel with Pastor Ron Kairdolf officiating.
Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Lung Association, 1 Vantage Way, Suite C120, Nashville, Tn 37228, www.lung.org.
Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.