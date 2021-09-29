Monika Aponte (Died: Sept. 28, 2021) Sep 29, 2021 38 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monika Aponte, 73, of Greeneville, died Tuesday.Memorial services will be announced at a later date.Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Whitney Broyles Hill (Died: Sept. 24, 2021) Search Warrants Served By DTF; 4 Charged GHS Student Taken Into Custody After Lockdown Christy Wright Foulks (Died: Sept. 17, 2021) THP Investigating Fatal Wreck In Greene County Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.