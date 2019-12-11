Mont Rice, 78, of the Upper Paint Creek community, passed away Monday at Laughlin HealthCare.
Mr. Rice was a lifetime master fisherman and loved to hunt ginseng.
He is survived by three sons; Reed Baker, Jack Rice and Ward Rice; six grandchildren: Ashley Norton, Jeanne McClain, Cody Baker, Josh Baker, Brandon Rice and Logan Dowdy; nine great-grandchildren; a brother: Steve Rice Sr.; a sister and brother-in-law: Emma and Cawlie Johnson; several nieces and nephews; a special companion: Barbara Harrison; and special friends: Danny Chandler, Billy Buck Roberts and Robbie Collins;.
Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday at Upper Paint Creek Church. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. in the church cemetery with Pastor Ronnie Franklin and the Rev. Leonard Cutshaw officiating.
Pallbearers will be Reed Baker, Jack Rice, Ward Rice, Josh Baker, Cody Baker and Charlie Rice.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Bill Kesterson and Steve Rice Jr.
In lieu of flowers, family request memorials be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.
Thoughts and memories may be made to the family at jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.