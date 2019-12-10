Mont Rice, 78, of the Upper Paint Creek community, passed away Monday at Laughlin Healthcare Center.
Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service.
Updated: December 10, 2019 @ 7:47 pm