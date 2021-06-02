Montie Raye Blakeney Dye, 90, was born in Pickens County, Alabama, the youngest child of Amelia and Boyd Blakeney. With her husband, James Dye, she built a household, a family, and a business; the lines among those three institutions were always blurred. Mother of five, grandmother of 10, and great-grandmother of nine, there was never a crying baby she could not comfort, never a playground or office drama that she could not resolve. Her loved ones feel her loss deeply, and we whose lives she touched wish she were here now to soothe our tears with her deep faith, gentle words, and pacifying lullabies.
With dreams of becoming an editor, she enrolled at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Although she never attained that position, everyone who knew her relied on her authority in grammar, spelling and style. She did the daily crossword in ink and was a voracious reader but was also an extraordinary homemaker, incredible cook, talented seamstress, and she always had time for babies.
The great love of her life was a fellow student in Tuscaloosa. Montie married Jim in 1950, and they hardly spent an hour apart after that, except when their respective jobs or his military service dictated otherwise. With the establishment of the family business, the office became an extension of the home; and she served as secretary, receptionist, and bookkeeper while keeping a close eye on a grandchild or great-grandchild and ensuring that everyone ate green, leafy vegetables.
She was a member of the Lighthouse Assembly of God.
She is survived by her husband of 71 years; her children: Julia (Steven) Hensley, Pamela (Michael) Doty, Linda (Johnny) Smith, Celia (Andy) Smith and James Dye Jr.; her grandchildren: Atticus (Caroline) Hensley, Benjamin (Amanda) Hensley, Erin (Steve) Schultz, Isaac(Christy) Doty, Leila (David) Jackson, John Smith, Geoffrey (Liv) Pratt, Ira Pratt, Sarah Lister (William Martin) and Rachel (Devon Morrissey) Lister; her great-grandchildren: Stephanie Hensley, Samuel Schultz, Zetta Schultz, Andrew Doty, Patrick Doty, Maren Jackson, Louisa Jackson, Keziah Smith and Evelyn Fox.
She was preceded in death by her parents and 10 siblings.
A celebration of Montie’s life will take place Saturday at 2 p.m. at Lighthouse Assembly of God in Greeneville. In keeping with her concern for the health of unvaccinated children, the family requests that all attendees wear masks.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to Covenant House.
