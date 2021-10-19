Morgan Woods, 31, of Mosheim, passed away on Wednesday due to an automobile accident. She was owner of A-1 Cleaning Services.
She is survived by her daughter: Cadence Anglin and son: Levi Woods; father: Ricky Woods of Mosheim; brother: Jonathan Woods of Seattle, WA and Jason Simpson of Kingsport, TN.
She was preceded in death by her mother: Pamela Carrier.
A graveside service will be Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Sunrise Baptist Church Cemetery with the Brother Steve Hux officiating. Family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery at 1:50 p.m. for the service. Family and friends will serve a pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help defray expenses.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com. Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.