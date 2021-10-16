Morgan Woods (Died: Oct. 13, 2021) Oct 16, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Morgan Woods, 31, of Mosheim, passed away Wednesday due to an automobile accident.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Dukes Of Hazzard Stars Draw Big Crowd SUV Driver Killed In I-81 Crash Greene County Deputies Investigate Brian Laundrie Tip New Owners Get Ball Rolling At Olympia Lanes Donna Renner Bowers (Died: Oct. 9, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.